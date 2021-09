Mary L. (Rinaldi) Scolese, 91, passed away peacefully at Penn Highlands DuBois on September 23, 2021. She was surrounded by her loved ones as she peacefully crossed into heaven. She was born on March 20, 1930, to the late Sebastiano Ricardo and Ramona (Sorbelli) Rinaldi. Mary was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Altar Rosary Society, the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mary-l-rinaldi-scolese/