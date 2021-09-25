LOYSBURG – The Curwensville Golden Tide football team started a four week road trip Friday night with a game against the Panthers of Northern Bedford.

An explosive first quarter by the Panthers on its home turf all but put the game away as Northern Bedford scored four unanswered touchdowns over the first 12 minutes to take a commanding 28-0 lead into the second frame.

Panther Kainen Brown scored the game’s first touchdown on a two yard run at the 7:07 mark of the first which was followed 33 seconds later by a two yard run by Griffin Keller with 6:34 to play in the first quarter giving Northern Bedford a 14-0 edge.

Keller’s TD came on the first play after a blocked punt that set up the Panthers at the Tide two yard line.

Brown scored his second touchdown for the Panthers with 4:09 to play in the first on a seven yard run which was followed by a 22 yard TD toss with just 1:22 to go from Aaron Bowers to Kain Baker before the start of the second quarter.

The Bowers to Baker score came on the first play after Northern Bedford blocked another Tide punt.

Collin Yeatts, a junior, made all four PAT’s that pushed the Panthers out in front 28-0 after one.

Northern Bedford would score on its first possession of the second quarter at 7:19 before halftime as Brooks Snider ran it in from just one yard out. The extra point attempt was blocked, but the Panthers took a 34-0 lead into the intermission.

It was a first half were Northern Bedford scored on its first five possessions.

However the 2021 version of the Golden Tide squad is one that doesn’t have quit in its vocabulary as visiting Curwensville owned the second half against the Panthers, outscoring them 20-7 over the final two quarters of action.

The Tide’s first score of the night came on a Dan McGarry 20 yard TD pass, one of three on the night for the junior signal caller, to senior Ty Terry with 3:09 to play in the third stanza. Jake Mullins added the extra point to make it 34-7 still in favor of the Panthers after three quarters.

Northern Bedford would pick up its only score of the second half, and its last of the game, on a 20 yard run by Keller as Yeatts added the extra point to make it 41-7 with 10:47 to play in the contest.

Again, no quit in the Golden Tide as McGarry added two more scores through the air before the final horn.

With 10:22 to go McGarry launched an 80 yard scoring strike to Mullins who then booted the PAT to make it 41-14 Panthers.

McGarry then closed out his night with 10 yard touchdown toss to Thad Butler with 6:06 left. The extra point attempt failed setting the final score at 41-20 in favor of Northern Bedford in the first ever meeting between the two schools.

McGarry had another big statistical night for the Tide, completing 25 of his 48 attempts for 319 yards.

Two Tide receivers, Mullins with 102 and Terry for 101, surpassed the century mark in receiving yards.

Curwensville, now 3-2 on the year, will travel next Friday to meet the Blue Devils of Bellwood-Antis who remain unbeaten at 5-0. The Blue Devils defense has given up just 33 points on the 2021 season.

Bellwood-Antis defeated Glendale Friday night 42-0 on the Vikings’ home turf. Last Friday night the Tide beat Glendale in a 32-29 thriller.

Listen to the Golden Tide Bellwood-Antis game on WOKW-FM, 102.9, with the pre-game show starting at 6:45 pm.

SCORING SUMMARY

CURWENSVILLE 0 0 7 13 20

NORTHERN BEDFORD 28 6 0 7 41

CURW NB

1ST QUARTER

NB 7:07 Kainen Brown two yard run

Collin Yeatts PAT 0 7

NB 6:34 Griffin Keller two yard run

Yeatts PAT 0 14

NB 4:09 Brown seven yard run

Yeatts PAT 0 21

NB 1:22 Aaron Bowers 22 yard pass to Kain Baker

Yeatts PAT 0 28

2ND QUARTER

NB 7:19 Brooks Snider one yard run

PAT attempt blocked 0 34

3RD QUARTER

CURW 3:09 Dan McGarry 20 yard pass to Ty Terry

Jake Mullins PAT 7 34

4TH QUARTER

NB 10:47 Keller 20 yard run

Yeatts PAT 7 41

CURW 10:22 McGarry 80 yard pass to Jake Mullins

Mullins PAT 14 41

CURW 6:06 McGarry 10 yard pass to Thad Butler

PAT attempt failed 20 41