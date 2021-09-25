CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough will once again provide curbside leaf collection throughout the borough.

The collection schedule is as follows:

West Side of the River (Recycling Zone 1) will be collected these weeks: Oct. 4, Oct. 18 and Nov. 1.

East Side of the River (Recycling Zone 3) will be collected these weeks: Oct. 11, Oct. 25 and Nov. 8.

Leaves are to be raked or placed in biodegradable paper bags and or cardboard boxes, then placed between the sidewalk and curb.

Under no circumstances are leaves to be raked into the street. Please contact the borough office if you live on a one-way street.

Residents are reminded that leaf collection with the Leaf Vac was designed for the right of way, not entire yards.

Also, the curbside cleanup is not to be utilized by contractors. No dumping is permitted at the borough garage on Power Avenue.

Residents may use the compost site located on 21st Street. Compost is available for local residents.

The borough reminds that it offers curbside recycling for aluminum cans, bimetallic cans and most clear, green and brown glass.

Pickup is scheduled the first and third Tuesday of the month for Clearfield Borough residents.

Commercial establishments are independently required to recycle items set forth by the recycling ordinance.

A copy of this ordinance may be obtained at the Clearfield Borough Administrative Office building.

There will be no Christmas tree pickup.