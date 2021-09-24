CLEARFIELD – A spaghetti dinner will benefit a local woman, Tina Foley, who suffered a massive heart attack in July.

The benefit will be held from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Sons & Daughters of Italy, located at 1007 Daisy St., Clearfield.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door, and include spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bun and dessert.

Take-out will be available and a Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle will also be held in conjunction with the dinner.

Many know Tina from the Backyard Bistro in Morrisdale, where she’s served up quick bites to eat and ice cream treats.

And others came to know her in the salon chair during their cut, color and style.

Sadly, Tina had a massive heart attack in July and only the outer portion of her heart functions.

She must wear a life vest 24 hours a day for possibly 12 weeks to help her heart heal.

The vest shocks her heart, if she passes out, and she’s also on medication that keeps her heart beating.

The hope is she’ll gain enough strength for a defibrillator or heal completely so she would only need stents.

Tina must avoid all stress and is unable to do much besides walk inside her home. She has two daughters, Lyndsi and Toni.

Proceeds will help cover medical expenses and alleviate financial stress off Tina and her family.

Tina has a very strong relationship with God and will take all the prayers you offer.