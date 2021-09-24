CLEARFIELD – Under the direction of Brittany Bergman, The Imagine Music Academy LLC (IMA) Youth Symphony Orchestra is presenting its premier concert on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m.

Wanting to provide music opportunities for high school-aged students during COVID-19, local student Evan Forcey began rehearsing with a group of students in the fall of 2020.

His initiative and hard work led to the creation of the IMA Youth Symphony Orchestra of which he is the assistant director.

Musicians interested in joining for the winter season should contact imaginemusicacademyllc@gmail.com.

The 30-minute concert will feature arrangements of classical works and original pieces.

This event will be hosted by the Clearfield Presbyterian Church, located at: 119 N. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Admission is free to the public. Donations to the church are greatly appreciated.