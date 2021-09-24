Lawrence Township
- Charges are pending against a 31-year-old Fallentimber woman following a motor vehicle crash Sept. 22 on the Krebs Highway in Lawrence Township. According to police, the woman rear-ended another vehicle, which was occupied by two people, when it slowed down to about 30 miles per hour. The woman’s vehicle was occupied by her three-year-old child and dog, and she was reportedly determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She was subsequently transported to Penn Highlands Hospital for a legal blood draw and her vehicle was towed from the scene. The child was released to her father and the dog was housed at the SPCA, police say. The woman is facing charges for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and numerous traffic offenses.
- Police received a report of fraud Sept. 17 on the Clearfield – Glen Richey Highway in Lawrence Township. According to police, a call was received from a constable with regards to defrauding secured creditors. They had levied multiple vehicles belonging to a 29-year-old Glen Richey man to cover a civil dispute filed against him. When the constable arrived to view the vehicles that were tagged, they had reportedly been removed from the scene and further investigation found the man had sold them. Charges were filed through the district court.