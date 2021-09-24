Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for various positions. Starting pay rate is $13.50/ hour. No experience is required. Pay can increase to as much as $18.50 with 5+ years of relevant manufacturing experience. Premium pay for the weekend shift Quarterly pay progression reviews Paid vacation and holidays Comprehensive benefits package Check out their job opportunities at https://beverage-air.com/careers

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-various-positions-at-beverage-air/