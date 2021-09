Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for a Cashier/ Stocking Team Member. Position Description: The Cashier is responsible for customer sales. The cashier position is also responsible for register transactions involving the sale of and/or return of merchandise. Stocking, backroom, and receiving team members work to ensure customers can find all of the items they have on their shopping list. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-cashier-stocking/