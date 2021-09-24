The world is full of intimidating, breathtaking and awe-inspiring animals. You don’t even have to travel the world or spend the day at your local zoo to see them; plenty of incredible creatures make their homes right here in the United States. From the proud and soaring bald eagle to the gigantic, roaming herds of bison, here are some of the coolest animals you can find in the United States— and where you can go to get a great view of them.

Bald Eagles

No animal is more American than the bald eagle. Easily distinguished by their snow-white heads, bald eagles are a glorious sight to see as they fly through a gorgeous blue sky. As one of the most iconic American symbols, bald eagles display the perseverance of the country through their tremendous population recovery. After years of hunting and habitat destruction, populations are currently thriving due to conservation efforts. That means you can see them in several places across the country. For a truly iconic sight, though, try visiting the Alaska Chilkat Eagle Preserve in Haines, Alaska. Here, you’ll find over 4,000 eagles enjoying their natural habitat during the annual salmon run.

Bison

American bison are a massive and magnificent symbol of the Old West. While these creatures no longer roam the Great Plains by the millions, you can still see them in all their glory at wildlife parks and refuges. In fact, conservation efforts mean that herds are spreading to more and more places across the country. That said, Yellowstone National Park is still one of the most iconic places to see bison. You can also venture to Colorado — which is full of scenic places to see wildlife — and observe the bison at Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge.

Polar Bears

People don’t often think of this Arctic native as part of America’s diverse wildlife, but there are several polar bear dens in the northernmost reaches of Alaska. The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge exists in a relatively untouched region of northern Alaska. Here, you’ll see many of thecoolest animals you can find in the United States, including the awe-inspiring polar bear. These seemingly cute and fluffy creatures are actually expert hunters, making them fun to watch and fascinating to learn about — from a distance, of course.