HARRISBURG – Clearfield County has added 225 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Sept. 18, bringing the county-wide total to approaching 10,000 cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dashboard, the county has had 9,951 total cases since March of 2020 and 176 deaths.

Of those cases, 7,258 were reportedly confirmed and 2,693 were probable. County-wide, 25,165 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania has had 1,402,826 total cases since March of 2020 and 29,064 deaths, but 90 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

The DOH also reported that there are 2,641 patients hospitalized state-wide with COVID-19. Of that number, 662 patients are in the intensive care unit.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 – 16 is 8.9 percent. Both daily and archived data are available on the DOH Web site.

According to the CDC, as of Sept. 23, Pennsylvania ranks fifth nation-wide for total vaccine doses administered. Also, 68.2 percent of Pennsylvanians, age 18 years and older, are fully vaccinated.