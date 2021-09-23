The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is partnering with Indiana Regional Medical Center (IRMC) to bring a free training opportunity to the community. Dr. Jonathan Scholl, MD, MS will be the Keynote Speaker for The Opioid Crisis: Pain Management in Midst of an Epidemic on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Dr. Scholl will discuss the history of the […]

