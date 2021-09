Sharon Marie (Pyles) Skinner, 50, of Punxsutawney, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born in Punxsutawney on December 29, 1970, a daughter of William Chester Pyles and Ethel Mae (Saltzman) Pyles. Sharon was a 1989 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and a 1998 graduate of DuBois Business School. She worked as medical coder and […]

