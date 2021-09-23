BELLEFONTE – The members of the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop G, Rockview Station, would like to remind motorists of the serious consequences that come with driving a motor vehicle while impaired.

State police say drivers being under the influence of drugs and alcohol have contributed to a recent surge in motor vehicle crashes that involve serious injuries in Centre County.

“Driving under the influence is avoidable 100 percent of the time,” according to state police, and “it’s important to always designate a sober driver if you are planning to consume alcohol.”

“Also, be sure to utilize the many apps that can provide safe transportation from one destination to another.

“Members of PSP Rockview will continue to aggressively enforce impaired driving throughout the commonwealth. Troopers conduct a zero-tolerance approach for impaired driving in order to keep the roadways of Centre County safe.”

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.