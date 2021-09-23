Twenty area talented cooks have their serving spoons ready to feed a crowd during the Men Who Cook charity event this Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds, Expo 1.

Meet the line-up:

Mike Churner, Clearfield Co. Sheriff (and Deputies) 6- Sheriff Churner’s Smokin’ Beef Brisket with French Onion Potatoes, Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Fudge

Willie Null, Executive Director for the Clearfield Co. Conservation District- Inside Out Green Pepper Casserole

Sam Vitullo, Sales Manager at Belding & Mull– Lasagna’s Twisted Sister

John Sobel, Clearfield Co. Commissioner- Cheddar Bacon Mashed Potatoes

Dave Glass, Clearfield Co. Commissioner- Chili

Tim Winters, President of Winters Enterprises- An array of Award-winning Deserts

Tyrone Ford, Owner of Ford Home Renovations- Smoked Pork Tacos with Smoked Crema and Fresh Pineapple Salsa

Brian Spencer, Clearfield Co. Prothonotary- Goulash

Stephen Mollica, Pharmacist- Italian Steak Sandwiches

Mike Ianaro, CCCTC- Italian Meatballs

Scott Koenig, Todd Renninger, Frank Wholaver and Chad Leigey, American Legion Riders- Primitive Turkey and Corned Beef with Sauerkraut and Lobster Bacon Mac n’ Cheese

Josh Graham, Executive Chef at the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club- Chicken Marsala and locally sourced Yukon Gold Scalloped Potatoes

The BYOB event begins at 5:00 pm with all of our men offering tastings of their specialties. Attendees vote for their favorite dishes via tips to decide the winners.

Ticket are just $20. Last call to reserve online tickets is midnight on Friday, Sept. 24. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Click Here for Tickets.

There will also be a raffle containing various food cooking items such as a grill, air cooker, ornamental fire rings from TD Fabricating & Welding. Plus door prizes. Need not be present to win the door prizes.

Proceeds are to benefit the Stevie Livergood Memorial Dinner, a local humanitarian effort that delivers free dinners and fellowship to hundreds of homebound residents throughout the county each Christmas Eve.

The event is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, GANT News and Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub.