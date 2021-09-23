Twenty area talented cooks have their serving spoons ready to feed a crowd during the Men Who Cook charity event this Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds, Expo 1.
Meet the line-up:
Mike Churner, Clearfield Co. Sheriff (and Deputies) 6- Sheriff Churner’s Smokin’ Beef Brisket with French Onion Potatoes, Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Fudge
Willie Null, Executive Director for the Clearfield Co. Conservation District- Inside Out Green Pepper Casserole
Sam Vitullo, Sales Manager at Belding & Mull– Lasagna’s Twisted Sister
John Sobel, Clearfield Co. Commissioner- Cheddar Bacon Mashed Potatoes
Dave Glass, Clearfield Co. Commissioner- Chili
Tim Winters, President of Winters Enterprises- An array of Award-winning Deserts
Tyrone Ford, Owner of Ford Home Renovations- Smoked Pork Tacos with Smoked Crema and Fresh Pineapple Salsa
Brian Spencer, Clearfield Co. Prothonotary- Goulash
Stephen Mollica, Pharmacist- Italian Steak Sandwiches
Mike Ianaro, CCCTC- Italian Meatballs
Scott Koenig, Todd Renninger, Frank Wholaver and Chad Leigey, American Legion Riders- Primitive Turkey and Corned Beef with Sauerkraut and Lobster Bacon Mac n’ Cheese
Josh Graham, Executive Chef at the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club- Chicken Marsala and locally sourced Yukon Gold Scalloped Potatoes
The BYOB event begins at 5:00 pm with all of our men offering tastings of their specialties. Attendees vote for their favorite dishes via tips to decide the winners.
Ticket are just $20. Last call to reserve online tickets is midnight on Friday, Sept. 24. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Click Here for Tickets.
There will also be a raffle containing various food cooking items such as a grill, air cooker, ornamental fire rings from TD Fabricating & Welding. Plus door prizes. Need not be present to win the door prizes.
Proceeds are to benefit the Stevie Livergood Memorial Dinner, a local humanitarian effort that delivers free dinners and fellowship to hundreds of homebound residents throughout the county each Christmas Eve.
The event is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, GANT News and Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub.