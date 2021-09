Loretta S. Ostrowski, 83, of Punxsutawney, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was born to Lewis M. and Mary T. (Fisher) Shields in Banks Township, Indiana County. Loretta attended Saint Peters United Church of Christ. She was a 1956 Graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. She was a former […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/loretta-s-ostrowski/