CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man may spend up to 20 years in state prison for possessing firearms.

Brent Nevin Knepp, 36, was found to have a handgun and a rifle, along with various parts of other weapons after police executed a search warrant at his residence in October of 2020.

During sentencing court on Monday, Knepp pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of firearm prohibited and was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to serve nine to 20 years in state prison.

According to the affidavit, the investigation began after police received a call regarding a domestic situation at a Clearfield Street residence. The caller said a couple was fighting in a garage, which is an ongoing issue with them.

She also commented about the amount of traffic in and out of the garage that she suspected was drug-related, police said in the complaint.

When an officer knocked on the door and announced “police,” no one answered. He then knocked on a garage door and a man the officer recognized to be Knepp opened the door. Knepp explained that they were just arguing, but the officer asked to speak to the woman.

The garage had a strong enough odor that the officer asked if Knepp had been painting. He responded that he hadn’t done any painting recently.

The officer and Knepp then went into the home, which had the strong odor throughout all the rooms. The woman was found hiding behind a bed.

The officer noted in his report that both of them appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Knepp admitted to using methamphetamine three days earlier. Both of them denied smelling the strong odor.

Later a search warrant was executed at the residence during which a loaded Glock 23, an AR-10 with no identifying marks, ammunition and the lower part of other AR’s were located. Numerous shell casings were also found for the rifle suggesting it had been fired several times.

Additional tools at the scene seemed to indicate that Knepp was converting the weapons.

A receipt showed that Knepp had purchased a Glock 23 build kit and another kit for a complete 308 rifle, which matched the one he possessed.

Due to a previous conviction of conspiracy/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Knepp is not permitted to have a firearm.

At the residence police also found suspected methamphetamine, 34 suboxone pills, 19 pills of subutex, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.