SUMMERVILLE, Pa. – The Jefferson County History Center’s 3rd Annual JCHC Family Bicycle Poker Run from Brookville to Summerville on the Redbank Rails to Trails has been declared a huge success. The event had 62 adult riders and 26 kids ages four to 17, and a great time was had by all. The event also had lots of food at […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-history-center-family-bicycle-ride-poker-run-event-declared-a-success/