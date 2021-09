JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, for the following locations: ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BUTLER CLARION CRAWFORD ERIE FAYETTE FOREST GREENE INDIANA JEFFERSON LAWRENCE MERCER VENANGO WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/weather-alert-tornado-watch-issued-for-jefferson-county-3/