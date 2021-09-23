DUBOIS – A DuBois man has been incarcerated for threatening police.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City police were called to a Morrison Street residence for a domestic disturbance on Tuesday at 10:41 p.m.

The victim told them that Jamian Douglas Fleming, 46, was “using drugs” and damaging things in their apartment.

In addition to using methamphetamine and breaking several items in the residence, he threatened to kill her and her family, she stated.

When an officer tried to open a shared front door of the building, he found it was locked. He then shined a light into a first-floor window, knowing it was the bedroom of Fleming’s apartment to see if anyone was visible.

Next he reportedly heard a male’s voice say “Yo, buddy with a light. I’m gonna shoot you. I got a barrel pointed at you right now!”

The officer immediately withdrew and alerted the other officers who attempted to make contact with the male, ordering him to exit the residence.

In the complaint, the officer notes that “due to the shared communal nature of the front porch,” he believed it was “unreasonable to believe that Fleming had authority to threaten anyone who stood upon it holding a flashlight.”

He went on to say that Fleming, who had committed a crime by threatening the officer, was likely within the residence and could be seized when they entered the apartment.

Fleming is charged with one felony count of terroristic threats for threatening the victim and causing her to flee and one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats for his threat to the officer.

He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing for this case is scheduled for Friday.