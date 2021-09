Douglas “Doug” Craig Jr., 36, of New Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2021. Born March 3, 1985, he was the son of Tina Hazlett of New Bethlehem and Douglas Craig of Lawsonham. Doug attended Clarion Area High School and later attended Triangle Technical Institute where he received an Associated Degree in Metallurgy and Welding Fabrications. He was a […]

