BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Felony drug charges have been filed against a Brookville man who was reportedly busted selling Suboxone. Court documents indicate the Jefferson County District Attorney filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Dillon Patrick Nelson. According to a criminal complaint, on December 9, 2020, Jefferson County Drug Task Force agents were in contact with a confidential informant (C.I.) […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brookville-man-busted-selling-suboxone/