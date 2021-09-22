DUBOIS – The Sandy Township Supervisors on Monday night passed a zoning change request submitted to the planning commission.

Dr. Jeffrey Rice requested a zoning change for around 76.65 acres of land where he has his Dr. Doolittle businesses and a DuBois City-owned property near Interstate 80, Exit 97.

More specifically, he requested that the supervisors change the current zoning from commercial and light industry to simply commercial.

Supervisor Bill Beers asked Rice about his plans with the property. Rice’s response – tourism – with the goal to generate more tourism off I-80 for DuBois.

For example, he said people may come for a tourism attraction or activity but spend more money in the area, leading to a larger tax base. “It’s a win-win.”

Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh explained the zoning change request was due to setback differences, noting under current zoning that buildings must be 25 feet apart.

Under commercial, Arbaugh said that drops to 10 feet, and Rice went on to say the change would prevent the development of light industry, as well.

Rice said industry would detract from commercial projects. “If you see active growth in the community, you’ll get more people into town and will keep more people in town.”

Rice explains his zoning change request to the Sandy Township Supervisors. (Photo by Steven McDole)

Rice said that there were some pending projects that he could not divulge in the meeting and the request was not only about setback changes, but also to keep possible development uniform.

When Supervisor Jim Jeffers asked if it could be “spot zoning,” Arbaugh indicated it could. He also noted that DuBois City would discuss the proposed zoning change at its next meeting

Proposed Consolidation

Also, on Monday night, Arbaugh reported a public meeting will be held on the proposed consolidation of Sandy Township and DuBois City.

He said the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the DuBois Country Club. Currently, questions are being accepted from the public.

Arbaugh said the Gray Family Foundation is asking individuals to submit their questions to him or DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.

Arbaugh and Suplizio will review and consolidate questions into a compiled list that will then be addressed during the meeting.

Halloween

The supervisors also voted to set Trick-or-Treat in Sandy Township for Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.