REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a deadly crash that took place on State Route 28 in Redbank Township on Friday night. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:03 p.m. on Friday, September 17, on State Route 28 at its intersection with Shannondale Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County. Police say a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/police-release-details-of-fatal-route-28-crash/