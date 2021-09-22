DUBOIS – Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 topped discussion during a teleconference by officials from Penn Highlands Healthcare.

Chief Operations Officer Mark Norman noted that there has been an uptick in patients at PHH facilities testing positive for the virus and most have not received the vaccine.

He noted that PHH as one of the first healthcare agencies to receive the vaccine and offers all three variations. Almost 90,000 people in the region have been vaccinated through PHH.

Norman encourages everyone to speak to their doctors or contact PHH at 814-503-4735.

Masks are still recommended, and you must have them in place at appointments in PHH facilities. People should also continue other precautions such as social distancing, cleaning hands, etc.

Also, patients may only have one support person per visit, except for end-of-life and NICU situations.

Not all of the staff at PHH have been vaccinated, Norman also reported, stating about 70 percent have been and the rest are being encouraged to do so.

And like many other businesses, PHH is experiencing staffing shortages.

Dr. Russell Cameron, chief medical officer, reported that the majority of any negative side effects have been minor.

Also, they expect to hear soon if the Centers for Disease Control recommends getting booster shots, although both the CDC and Food and Drug Administration have indicated boosters are advisable.

“The top priority of Penn Highlands is the safety of our patients and staff,” Norman concluded.