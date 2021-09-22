CLEARFIELD – A Penfield man will be spending time in state prison for breaking into the Boy Scout’s Camp Mountain Run and stealing several weapons.

Police say Andrew Cole Shaffer, 27, got into the camp sometime between Jan. 18, 2020 and Feb. 8, 2020 where he removed four rifles, two shotguns, two crossbows, four paintball guns and four carbon dioxide cylinders.

During sentencing court Monday, Shaffer pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to seven months to four years in state prison, according to information supplied by a court employee.

He must also pay restitution of $3,574 and complete 100 hours of community service.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to investigate the burglary on Feb. 8, 2020.

It appeared someone had gained entry to a locked storage room by damaging the door handle with an unknown object. While inside, the burglar used a BB gun to try to open a safe which he damaged. A screwdriver was also found on scene.

On Feb. 18, 2020, the paintball guns and the cylinders were recovered from a man who claimed Shaffer sold him the items for $275 in cash. Shaffer had reportedly told the man he needed money for legal fines.

Another victim of a burglary told investigators he tried to find out who had burglarized his property himself rather than call police.

As he was doing this, he discovered a Facebook message between a friend and a woman who related that Shaffer had burglarized this man’s property as well as the “Boy Scout Camp.”

On Dec. 21, a witness told police Shaffer personally told them that he had burglarized the camp and stolen the guns and on Dec. 23, someone reported that Shaffer had been trying to sell the guns he stole from the camp.

In an interview with investigators in December, a DNA sample was collected from Shaffer. He claimed his DNA could not be found at the camp because he did not commit this crime.

When the results were received on March 3, they showed the DNA from items found at the crime scene matched Shaffer’s DNA.