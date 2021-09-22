CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors held a brief meeting on Tuesday evening.

There was a motion approved to obtain a 902 Grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to help ease the cost of improving recycling equipment.

Trick-or-Treat was approved for Sunday, Oct., 31, starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. This also runs along with the borough’s time for Trick-or-Treat on the same day.

Bids were opened for the Kerr/Palmer/Patton Street improvements. Pending review, the bid from Stickler Construction of Petersburg, Pa., was approved.