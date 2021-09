Lawrence Twp.

Police investigated an assault that occurred at the Clearfield Junior Senior High School. A 15 year-old female was arrested.

Police responded to a report of an individual laying in the parking lot of the Old Town Road Dairy. Upon arrival officer’s discovered Emily Smith, 24, of Clearfield lying on the ground in the fetal position. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Smith was highly intoxicated. She was then transported to her residence. Charges have been filed.