Keystone School District is currently looking to fill openings for two Paraprofessionals and a Cheerleading/ Competitive Spirit Varsity/ Jr Assistant Coach. Positions are available immediately at the Keystone School District. Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to: Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent […]

