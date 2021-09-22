Keystone School District is currently looking to fill an opening for a Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher. Available immediately. Must possess a Mathematics 7-12 or Middle-Level Mathematics Certification. Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to: Mr. […]

