JOHNSTOWN – A Curwensville man pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal ammunition laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Tuesday.

Chancellor M. Shaw, 27, pleaded guilty to the indictment before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

In connection with the guilty plea, on Sept. 16, 2019, Shaw was found in possession of ammunition.

On June 26, 2018, Shaw was convicted in the Court of Common Pleas of Clearfield County, of the crimes of flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, which are crimes punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

Federal law prohibits persons who have been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year from possessing ammunition.

Gibson scheduled sentencing for Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The law provides for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Shaw.