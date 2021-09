Clair G. Hidinger, 74, of Marienville died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home. Born on September 24, 1946 in Kittanning he was the son of the late Gordon and Anna King Hidinger. He attended Kittanning High School and proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy. On December 12, 1964 in Kittanning he married the former Carol Emminger. She […]

