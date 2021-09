Andrew Bentley Tuttle, age 53, of Benezette, PA, died unexpectedly, September 18, 2021 at his mother’s home. A son of Lynda (Cook) Tuttle of Benezette and the late Joseph Tuttle, he was born on December 17, 1967 in St. Mary’s, PA. Besides his mother, Andy is survived by: a sister, Christine Tuttle; two nieces, Allison Woolridge and Sara Drury; and […]

