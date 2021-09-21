<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Highlights of this day in history: President Bill Clinton's grand jury testimony in the Monica Lewinsky scandal aired on TV; Authors H.G. Wells and Stephen King born; 'Monday Night Football' premieres; Actor-comedian Bill Murray born.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:video {"id":468632} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-video"><video controls src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/vid61492db38d147918717958.mp4"><\/video><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:video -->