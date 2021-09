Sarah Mae Stewart, age 34, of Strattanville, passed away tragically due to a motorcycle accident on September 17, 2021. She was born in DuBois, Pa on October 20, 1986 to Bonnie (Swauger) Stewart and the late Louis E. Stewart. Sarah enjoyed fishing, camping, crocheting and antiquing with her family. She loved recanting her adventures in her unique and humorous way. […]

