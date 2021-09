Samuel W. Davis, age 62 of Luthersburg, PA died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on April 4, 1959 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH, he was the son of the late James E. Davis and Joan E. (Guisler) Davis. His mother survives. Sam was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He had […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/samuel-w-davis/