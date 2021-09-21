Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.34/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 6.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 83.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.99/gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.65/gallon, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18/gallon Monday. The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.01/gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Sept. 20, 2020: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

Sept. 20, 2019: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

Sept. 20, 2018: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

Sept. 20, 2017: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

Sept. 20, 2016: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

Sept. 20, 2015: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

Sept. 20, 2014: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

Sept. 20, 2013: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

Sept. 20, 2012: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

Sept. 20, 2011: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.31/g, up 4.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.27/g.

Hagerstown – $2.97/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.98/g.

York – $3.35/g, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.32/g.

“Gas prices have been stuck in somewhat of a limbo and remain near 2021 highs long after Hurricane Ida has dissipated. The damage done to oil production has been left behind and so far has prevented prices from resuming their seasonal decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Ida caused the loss of over 30 million barrels of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, and with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, oil inventories remain relatively tight, preventing any organized decline in gas prices for the time being.

“As a result, we may have to wait a couple more weeks until hurricane season slows for oil inventories to start to rise and gas prices to fall.”

