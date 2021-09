Patrick S. “Pat” Bryan, 57, of Philipsburg, died Friday, September 17, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a brief yet courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Pat was born in Philipsburg; a son of Marshall T. Bryan, who survives of Philipsburg and the late Nancy L. Bryan. Pat was a 1982 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School and a graduate […]

