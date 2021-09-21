An additional 3,000 people will be excluded from a rule that ends “prison gerrymandering” in Pennsylvania’s state House and Senate maps.

Kate Huangpu of Spotlight PA

This article is part of a yearlong reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It is made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.

HARRISBURG — Thousands of people will be excluded from a new redistricting policy that counts state prisoners in their home communities rather than in corrections facilities, rolling back part of a major change that shifts political power away from predominantly white, rural districts.

The 3-2 decision by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission will impact any incarcerated person whose sentence ends after April 1, 2030 — an estimated 3,000 people.

The panel of four legislative leaders, as well as an appointed chair, redraws Pennsylvania’s state House and Senate maps every ten years after the U.S Census Bureau releases new population data.

In a significant shift, the commission in August approved a resolution to count most Pennsylvania residents incarcerated at state prisons at the address where they last lived. The original policy excluded nearly 4,000 incarcerated people sentenced to life. Tuesday’s vote brings the total number to 7,000 people.

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland), who introduced the resolution, said Tuesday state prisoners with sentences that last until 2030 will still be incarcerated by the next census and thus be using the resources of their facilities’ districts.

Ward and fellow Republican, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, voted in favor of Tuesday’s resolution, with the Democrats on the panel voting against it. The deciding vote again was cast by Chair Mark Nordenberg, who emphasized the resolution was a compromise on the part of the GOP lawmakers.

“Not that it’s perfect, not that it’s ideal … but is it reasonable? Is it thoughtful? Is it advanced for what I would consider to be appropriate reasons?” Nordenberg said. “My answer to that question is yes.”

This story will be updated.

