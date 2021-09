Jean L. Scott, 79, of Seminole, passed away on Friday evening, September 17, 2021, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Born January 13, 1942 in Warren, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Velma (Maddie) Kelly. She married Thomas Scott on March 13, 1961 and he preceded her in death on March 27, 1998. Jean was a homemaker and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jean-l-scott/