Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a theft Sept. 18 at the Red Roof Inn, Clearfield. According to police, a known female suspect was observed on surveillance removing items from in front of a room at the hotel and walking away. The items were not returned and charges are currently pending.
Curwensville Borough
- Police conducted a traffic stop on Susquehanna Avenue, which reportedly yielded drug paraphernalia and several open containers. Charges are pending.
- Police received a report of harassment by communication on Susquehanna Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
- Police handled a call on Filbert Street where a female reported being locked out of her residence by another tenant. The situation was resolved upon police arrival.
- Police were dispatched to 100 Fourth Avenue where a male was reportedly trespassing inside an apartment. He left, but his vehicle was located and stopped, at which point it was discovered he had multiple warrants. Charges are pending.
- Police received a report about unemployment fraud. The investigation is ongoing.
- Police received a report of criminal mischief from a Bloomington Avenue resident who had two vehicles damaged. The investigation is ongoing.
- Police received a report of a missing dog on Anderson Street. The dog was subsequently located by its owner.