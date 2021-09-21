A full tasting menu has been released for the Men Who Cook Event this Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds, Expo.
This year’s group of men will dazzle attendees with their cooking skills and these specialties:
Sheriff’s Churner’s Smokin’ Beef Brisket
Bacon Wrapped Grilled Shrimp
Lobster Bacon Mac n’ Cheese
Italian Steak Sandwiches
Smoked Pork Tacos with Smoked Crema and Pineapple Salsa
Chili
Primitive Turkey
Italian Meatballs
Chicken Marsala with Locally Grown Yukon Gold Scalloped Potatoes
Corned Beef with Sauerkraut
Cheesy Bacon Mashed Potatoes
Lasagna’s Twisted Sister
French Onion Potatoes
Mac n’ Cheese bites
Inside Out Stuffed Green Pepper Casserole
and an array of soups, award-winning desserts and more.
The BYOB event begins at 5:00 pm with all of our men offering tastings of their specialties. Attendees vote for their favorite dishes via tips to decide the winners.
Proceeds are to benefit the Stevie Livergood Memorial Dinner, a local humanitarian effort that delivers free dinners and fellowship to hundreds of homebound residents throughout the county each Christmas Eve.
There will also be a raffle containing various food cooking items such as a grill, air cooker, ornamental cast iron fire rings from TD Fabricating & Welding. Plus door prizes.
Tickets are just $20 per person and can be purchased at Visit Clearfield County, the After Dark or online here. Need not be present to win door prizes.
The event is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, GANT News and Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub.