A full tasting menu has been released for the Men Who Cook Event this Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds, Expo.

This year’s group of men will dazzle attendees with their cooking skills and these specialties:

Sheriff’s Churner’s Smokin’ Beef Brisket

Bacon Wrapped Grilled Shrimp

Lobster Bacon Mac n’ Cheese

Italian Steak Sandwiches

Smoked Pork Tacos with Smoked Crema and Pineapple Salsa

Chili

Primitive Turkey

Italian Meatballs

Chicken Marsala with Locally Grown Yukon Gold Scalloped Potatoes

Corned Beef with Sauerkraut

Cheesy Bacon Mashed Potatoes

Lasagna’s Twisted Sister

French Onion Potatoes

Mac n’ Cheese bites

Inside Out Stuffed Green Pepper Casserole

and an array of soups, award-winning desserts and more.

The BYOB event begins at 5:00 pm with all of our men offering tastings of their specialties. Attendees vote for their favorite dishes via tips to decide the winners.

Proceeds are to benefit the Stevie Livergood Memorial Dinner, a local humanitarian effort that delivers free dinners and fellowship to hundreds of homebound residents throughout the county each Christmas Eve.

There will also be a raffle containing various food cooking items such as a grill, air cooker, ornamental cast iron fire rings from TD Fabricating & Welding. Plus door prizes.

Tickets are just $20 per person and can be purchased at Visit Clearfield County, the After Dark or online here. Need not be present to win door prizes.

The event is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, GANT News and Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub.