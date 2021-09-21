DUBOIS – Dr. Mark Buckwalter, assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice at St. Francis University, Loretto, Pa., visited seniors at DuBois Central Catholic on Thursday, Sept. 16 to educate the students on the criminal justice program offered at the university.

Criminal justice has a wide spectrum of fields to enter from law enforcement and FBI to forensics and cyber security.

According to Buckwalter, cyber security and forensics are in demand. DCC students were mostly interested in forensics and crime scene investigation.

The program at St. Francis provides a number of hands-on experiences, a Criminal Justice Club, and a partnership with the Federal Correctional Institution Loretto.

Tiandra Snyder, director of guidance at DCC, stated: “What St. Francis has to offer with its Criminal Justice program is so amazing. I, jokingly, told the students I would like to go back to school for Criminal Justice and start a whole new career path.”

Students were invited to attend St. Francis Mentorship Day, which will be held on Friday, Oct. 8. This is the day that students learn from alumni and professionals in the career field.

State and federal professionals will be available to speak with students interested in the various careers associated with criminal justice.

Per Snyder, “With enough interest from our students, we will take a field trip and visit the campus and the Criminal Justice Department.”