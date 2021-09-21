HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin), held a press conference Monday morning discussing the legislative agenda for the House of Representatives for the next few weeks.

According to Benninghoff, the House will be addressing issues relative to the Tropical Storm Ida disaster emergency declaration, regulatory reform stemming from pandemic-related waivers and suspensions, outstanding legislative issues dealing with the opioid epidemic and asserting local control in public health decisions.

“The people of Pennsylvania expect their state government—in particular their state legislature—to work for them and respond quickly to rising issues,” Benninghoff said.

“Several weeks ago, when the decision was made to return to session earlier than planned, we were at a confluence of events that required us to update our calendar to address acute matters for those we represent.”

“I am proud of our members’ ability to lead on long-term issues for the people of Pennsylvania while also being reactive to new issues that pop up.

“The essence of leadership is being able to advance and realize a vision while not losing sight of what is in front of you. House Republicans are a dynamic caucus with an innovative approach to how Pennsylvania can be the Envy of the East.”

Cutler echoed the House’s earlier-than-planned return to session will be used to address pressing matters for the people of Pennsylvania.

“This fall Pennsylvanians continue to face a number of challenges beyond their control,” Cutler said. “Our residents are rebuilding after a storm, recovering from the pandemic and still dealing with statewide mandates from an over-reaching executive branch.

“Our members have heard from frustrated people in all corners of our Commonwealth, and we are ready to carry those messages into the work we do in Harrisburg.”

The House will be in session Monday through Wednesday for the next three consecutive weeks.