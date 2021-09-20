BELLEFONTE – Matt and Tiffany Stuckey cut the ribbon at their newest location, Stuckey Ford Bellefonte, located at 2892 Benner Pike, while surrounded by Stuckey employees and Vern Squier, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County (CBICC).

“Stuckey Ford Bellefonte is all new,” explained Matt Stuckey, president of Stuckey Automotive. “We purchased Joel Confer’s Ford Dealership … just letting everyone know we’re open for business here in Happy Valley.”

With nearly 300 employees across all Stuckey locations in Blair and Centre counties, Stuckey Automotive is accepting applications at hr@StuckeyAuto.com for positions in sales, service and all departments.

“We are looking for some good men and women that want to join our team,” added Stuckey.

Attendees at the Sept. 16 ribbon-cutting event enjoyed lunch and networking until 2 p.m. To learn more, please visit Stuckey Ford Bellefonte’s Web site.