Michael K. Hetrick, 72, of New Bethlehem, passed onto greener pastures the morning of Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. Born on August 18, 1949, in Miola, he was the son of Olive Lucas Hetrick and the late Charles Hetrick. He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and a member of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/michael-k-hetrick/