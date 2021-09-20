State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of trespassing Sept. 18 on Dale Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, a 65-year-old Woodland man was allegedly found on the victim’s property without legitimate purpose or permission. He was cited for the incident through the district court.
- State police received a report of harassment Sept. 7 on the Allport Cutoff in Morris Township. During the incident, a 17-year-old Morrisdale boy drove by individuals civilly protesting and allegedly threw a full plastic soda bottle out the window in their direction. The bottle hit the victim in the right calf area, causing a minor injury. The boy will be cited through the district court.
State police at DuBois
- State police reported a drug-related DUI Sept. 4 in the area of Evergreen and Main streets in Brockway Borough, Jefferson County. During a traffic stop, a 38-year-old DuBois man was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
State police at Rockview
- State police received a report of identity theft Sept. 16 on East Pine Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the incident, someone allegedly used the victim’s information to open an unemployment claim through the Department of Labor & Industry. The victim contacted both state police and DLI to report the matter.