DUBOIS – A DuBois man will stand trial for allegedly possessing a quantity of methamphetamine.

Jesse Bruce Miller, 51, was charged with felony manufacture/delivery/possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and possession of drug paraphernalia after an encounter with DuBois police on July 30 where he was reportedly found to be in possession of almost 10 grams of methamphetamine.

On Friday, Miller waived his right to a preliminary hearing during centralized court, sending the case on to the court of common pleas. He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail on $5,000 monetary bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police officers on patrol spotted a vehicle parked in a lot on DuBois Street at 9:39 p.m. There was a couple walking in the same area toward the vehicle.

The patrol vehicle turned around and drove back to a nearby lot to watch and see if the people made contact with the vehicle.

As the officer parked the police car, he made eye contact with the male sitting in the driver’s seat. The couple then turned at the rear of the vehicle and walked the other way.

The suspicious vehicle then drove away with the patrol vehicle following.

When they were stopped at a light, the vehicle had its right turn signal on, indicating their intention to turn right. Instead, when the light changed the vehicle started to turn right, then made a sharp turn to the left and turned back into the straight lane of travel on DuBois Street.

Next it made a quick left turn into a car wash parking lot where it turned into one of the bays and stopped.

The officer stopped at the business where he saw the driver quickly exit his vehicle.

The driver was told to get back in his car and he followed this command. The officer was given identification documents from both men and while he was waiting in his vehicle for a response from county control, he saw the passenger reaching between the seat and console.

The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and speak to the officer at the rear of the car. This was done to separate the two for the officer’s safety.

After telling the driver, identified as Miller, what he had seen the passenger do, Miller said he did not see it.

The passenger was identified as a man who had an active warrant. The officer asked Miller for permission to search the vehicle and if there was anything in it that could harm the officer.

“I don’t think so, but if there is, it is not mine. I don’t know what he may have,” indicating the passenger, Miller answered.

By this time, another officer had arrived on the scene to provide assistance.

The passenger was asked to leave the vehicle and he was taken into custody. When asked what he was reaching for in the car, he stated “nothing.”

Miller was asked again if there was anything in the vehicle that was illegal or could harm the officers. This time he pointed to the other man and said he might have “meth.”

Miller then consented to a search of the vehicle which revealed a black backpack. Miller reportedly admitted it belonged to him and that it contained methamphetamine.

Inside the pack, officers found a tinted liquid in two syringes, one was 40 ml and the other 80 ml, which Miller identified as “meth,” 5.99 grams of methamphetamine in a baggie and another baggie with 2.50 grams of meth along with several items of drug packaging paraphernalia, according to the report.

A search of Miller’s person allegedly revealed a small baggie with another 1.13 grams of methamphetamine in his wallet.