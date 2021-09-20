HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Director of the Vaccine Education Center and Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Paul Offit developed a video resource for Pennsylvanians answering questions about vaccine safety.

Anyone can access and share this video resource, which already has more than 26,000 views, on Facebook or PAcast.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective, however, it’s normal to have questions about them,” Johnson said.

“With so much information and misinformation out there, access to reliable and trusted sources can help you make the best decision for you and your family.

“Vaccines are the best tools we have to protect against COVID-19, especially with the delta variant and other strains of the virus.

“It’s essential that we continue to inform and educate Pennsylvanians about the COVID-19 vaccines, because good information leads to good decisions.”

In this video, Johnson and Offit review the vaccine approval process through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including the Emergency Use Authorization.

Pennsylvanians requested information on how reporting vaccine data through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System works to enhance vaccine safety.

Additionally, discussion includes information on the increasing scientific data on the safety of vaccines for children and pregnant people.

They cover another highly requested topic regarding the effectiveness of the vaccine against variants, with a highlighted focus on effectiveness against the delta variant.

“We have our golden ticket out of this pandemic and that’s the vaccine,” Offit said. “There is no good reason not to get a vaccine. Get it. Protect yourself and those you come in contact with.

“We can end this and go back to life as we lived it before this pandemic, but not until that happens.”