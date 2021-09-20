by Chris Rossetti/D9and10Sports.com

WARREN, Pa. – With the game on the line, Curwensville’s Dan McGarry was at his best, and that is why McGarry is the D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg for Week Four of the 2021 season.



First, McGarry led the game-tying touchdown drive with 2:45 to play, as the Golden Tide tied the contest on a 5-yard McGarry to Ty Terry touchdown pass.



Then, getting the ball back with just over 20 seconds left, McGarry threw a 41-yard pass to set up a game-winning 20-yard field goal from Jake Mullins to give Curwensville a 32-29 win over Glendale.



For the game, McGarry was 18 of 32 for 294 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.



Honorable Mentions: Charlie Krug (Brookville), Brayden Kunselman (Brookville), Oliver Billotte (Clearfield), Jake Merry (Curwensville), Ty Terry (Curwensville), Erich Benjamin (DuBois), Luke Garing (Karns City), Domenic Allegretto (Ridgway), Noah Lent (Smethport), Christian Coudriet (St. Marys), Mikey Card (Union/A-C Valley), Ryan Cooper (Union/A-C Valley)



