PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing child endangerment charges after he reportedly overdosed on heroin with two young children in his care. Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Canyon Beer. According to a criminal complaint, around 11:01 a.m. on Sunday, September 12, Punxsutawney Borough Police were dispatched to a […]

